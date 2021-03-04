Video: Partey appears to spit at Reiss Nelson during Instagram video

Reiss Nelson decided to make a video of his Arsenal team-mate Thomas Partey when he walked into the dressing room to find the midfielder brushing his teeth, and then he appeared to be spit on.

The Deadline Day saying took his personal invasion well, before eventually moving to spit some of the toothpaste at the youngster, who quickly retreats to avoid getting caught.

Reiss Nelson on Instagram story, catching Thomas Partey brushing his teeth in the dressing room. [IG: reissnelson] 😂😂 “You know what, it’s alright – look at him – we love Thomas!” 😂❤️ @ReissNelson9 @Thomaspartey22 pic.twitter.com/glPIpV2orM — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 4, 2021

This all appears to have happened in good taste, and I hope that Thomas didn’t actually spit, but he certainly gestures to at the very least.

