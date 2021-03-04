Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Partey appears to spit at Reiss Nelson during Instagram video

Reiss Nelson decided to make a video of his Arsenal team-mate Thomas Partey when he walked into the dressing room to find the midfielder brushing his teeth, and then he appeared to be spit on.

The Deadline Day saying took his personal invasion well, before eventually moving to spit some of the toothpaste at the youngster, who quickly retreats to avoid getting caught.

This all appears to have happened in good taste, and I hope that Thomas didn’t actually spit, but he certainly gestures to at the very least.

  1. Declan says:
    March 4, 2021 at 4:45 pm

    For goodness sake Patrick why do you always seek to find something controversial in every article you write? This whole thing was banter and seen as such by everyone on Twitter, where it was originally posted. Your last article accused Arteta of mismanaging Nketiah this season. Others articles before are negative. Post something positive for f**ks sake will you!

    Reply
    1. King2 says:
      March 4, 2021 at 4:51 pm

      Amen

      Reply

