Video: Partey curls one home from outside the box to add to Arsenal’s lead

Thomas Partey has joined the party for Arsenal by curling an effort sweetly into the far right of the goal to beat Nottingham Forest’s Dean Henderson.

The Gunners have been in top form this afternoon, with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring inside the opening five minutes, before a quickfire brace by Reiss Nelson in the second-half put us ahead by three. It wasn’t 3-0 for long however after Partey added our fourth of the game with this sublime effort from outside the box.

Gol Thomas Partey

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 4-0#ARSNFOpic.twitter.com/kumXD5AA7F — Median Sport (@median_sport) October 30, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

How many more can we get on the scoreboard?

Patrick