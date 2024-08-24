Video – Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead over a crestfallen Aston Villa

It didn’t take long for Arsenal to cement their winning position over Aston Villa, courtesy of a well-taken goal from Thomas Partey.

The game has completely turned on its head. Arsenal are now in control and have once again shown character and determination.

It’s never over until it’s over, but with about 15 minutes to go, things are looking very positive for Mikel Arteta and his team.

Watch Partey double Arsenal’s lead from one of the videos below

Trossard ➡️ Saka ➡️ Partey 2-0 to Arsenal! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jWgpUxcwVM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024