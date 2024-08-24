Video – Partey doubles Arsenal’s lead over a crestfallen Aston Villa

It didn’t take long for Arsenal to cement their winning position over Aston Villa, courtesy of a well-taken goal from Thomas Partey.
The game has completely turned on its head. Arsenal are now in control and have once again shown character and determination.
It’s never over until it’s over, but with about 15 minutes to go, things are looking very positive for Mikel Arteta and his team.
Watch Partey double Arsenal’s lead from one of the videos below
Trossard ➡️ Saka ➡️ Partey
2-0 to Arsenal! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jWgpUxcwVM
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 24, 2024
Support your own bro.
Partey is the best midfielder in the world.
What a goal 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/MhgBT93eKE
— Agogo (@CyrusAgogo) August 24, 2024
That was for all of you guys underrating Partey’s importance to this team, calling for him to be let go, numbering his day. Don’t know what you have until you lose it. Take a look at Madrid with Modric and Kross.
Some will say one good game. Is really one good game?
Is it
Watkins was abysmal today missed simple chances that your grandmother would have scored. This may upset a few but I would let him go I don’t believe that he’s good enough for us.
Everyone talks him up but come on Arsenal showed how clinical strikers operate.
Very disappointing and doesn’t look good for the season, unless we sign a quality striker before the window ends.
We were shocking today and threw the match away and that has to change.
“Us” being Villa I assume?
