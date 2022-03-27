Arsenal News Latest News

Video: Partey meets his uncanny lookalike whilst on international duty

Arsenal midfielder has found an impressive lookalike of himself whilst on international duty, and the video of that meeting is doing the rounds.

His doppelganger doesn’t have the same height as our impressive performer (otherwise we may well have been forced to give him a trial), with Thomas towering over his new friend, but the player clearly enjoyed showing off his lookalike to team-mates whilst on international duty with Ghana.

The resemblance is resoundingly impressive, which makes your brain believe there must be some sort of family link, no? If only he could play as well as our Thomas…

  1. Declan says:
    March 27, 2022 at 4:32 pm

    Ha ha, his mini me… love it 😊

