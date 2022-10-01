Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Partey wonder-strike opens the scoring in today’s North London Derby

Thomas Partey has found a thunderous strike to beat Hugo Lloris to put Arsenal 1-0 up against Tottenham Hotspur.

It was a bright start for our side, and we finally took advantage of the space granted in and around the box when Thomas was played in just outside the area, smashing his post into the top right hand corner.

We’ve waited a long time for Partey to get one of these, having seen him score reasonably regularly for Ghana, and what a strike it was.

