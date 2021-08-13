Video: Penalty shout for Arsenal as Balogun kicked well inside the box

Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun was kicked inside the box after being dispossessed of the ball inside the box, but the incident appeared to just be waved off without consideration.

Moments ago we fell behind thanks to Sergi Canos effort, and our boys tried to force our way up the other end to earn a quick response, but all has not gone to plan.

Balogun ran into the box, only to take a heavy touch and lose a grip on possession, but you have to say that the challenge on our young striker could definitely have been avoided, and this surely deserved a closer look from VAR at the very worst.


Pictures courtesy of SkySports

Is Balogun at blame for this? Should the officials have given this a closer look?

Patrick

Posted by

3 Comments

  1. R says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    VAR at its finest.

  2. Mduduzi says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    With Mike Arteta, Xhaka, Mari, Chamberlain in the team we in trouble this season and we going nowhere

  3. Armoury says:
    August 13, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Are we gonna blame Kronke or VAR again? Arteta is the main problem at Arsenal. He’s got little knowledge of managing the game.

