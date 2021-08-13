Video: Penalty shout for Arsenal as Balogun kicked well inside the box

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun was kicked inside the box after being dispossessed of the ball inside the box, but the incident appeared to just be waved off without consideration.

Moments ago we fell behind thanks to Sergi Canos effort, and our boys tried to force our way up the other end to earn a quick response, but all has not gone to plan.

Balogun ran into the box, only to take a heavy touch and lose a grip on possession, but you have to say that the challenge on our young striker could definitely have been avoided, and this surely deserved a closer look from VAR at the very worst.



Pictures courtesy of SkySports

Is Balogun at blame for this? Should the officials have given this a closer look?

Patrick