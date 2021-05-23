Video: Pepe at it again as Arsenal move clear into favouritism to secure European football

Nicolas Pepe has scored his second of the evening to put Arsenal 2-0 up over Brighton, meaning that St Totterinham’s Day is all but achieved.

The Gunners are now seventh in the Premier League table, with Tottenham trailing 2-1 at Leicester, with Spurs needing the win to to earn European football.

It was a fine effort from Nicolas Pepe, who picks the ball up on the edge of the box before neatly placing his effort out of reach of the goalkeeper.



Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Tottenham will forever be in our shadow.

Patrick