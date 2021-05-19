Video: Pepe beats three men to close out the win for Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has added to his early goal by beating three men in the Crystal Palace box to close out the win for Arsenal.

The goal came late into injury time to close out the result at 3-1, after Gabriel Martinelli had fired us back ahead moments before, and these goals now mean we will go into the final match of the season one point below sixth and seventh in the table.





Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport & BT Sport

This was Pepe’s 37th goal contribution since joining the club, but some fans still want to call him a waste of money..

Has anybody heard Nicolas Pepe described as a flop lately?