Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Pepe caps off fine performance with Arsenal’s third

Arsenal have overturned an early setback to run into a 3-1 lead over Leicester City.

Nicolas Pepe has been frustrating the Foxes since the kick-off, earning a number of free-kicks deep into their half, as well as forcing Ndidi to flap and give our side a penalty to move into the lead.

The Ivory Coast international has now moved to the result into touch, putting us ahead by two clear goals with over 30 minutes remaining on the clock.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Optus Sports

Are Arsenal gonna put Leicester to the sword and score more?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Leicester Leicester Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs