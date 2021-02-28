Video: Pepe caps off fine performance with Arsenal’s third

Arsenal have overturned an early setback to run into a 3-1 lead over Leicester City.

Nicolas Pepe has been frustrating the Foxes since the kick-off, earning a number of free-kicks deep into their half, as well as forcing Ndidi to flap and give our side a penalty to move into the lead.

The Ivory Coast international has now moved to the result into touch, putting us ahead by two clear goals with over 30 minutes remaining on the clock.

Nicolas Pepe makes it 3-1 to Arsenal! A clever assist from Willian to finish a quality move 👊 pic.twitter.com/NoRAZN2eCc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport & Optus Sports

Are Arsenal gonna put Leicester to the sword and score more?

Patrick