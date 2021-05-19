Video: Pepe finishes off delightfully worked team goal

Nicolas Pepe has opened the scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, keeping our European hopes alive.

We came into today’s game knowing that a win might not even be enough to keep us in the hunt for European football, but the team has come out brightly and is well deserving of their lead.

Tottenham currently trail Aston Villa which will mean that if all things stay the same, we will go into the final match with a chance, and Nicolas Pepe’s finely taken goal has kept our hopes alive.

PEPE! What a move from Arsenal! 😲 Swift sweeping move with Tierney and Saka down the left, and Pepe comes in late to bury the chance 👊 That backheel from Saka 🤩 pic.twitter.com/b9zcOaaduV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 19, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Can the team push on and get a convincing win?

Patrick