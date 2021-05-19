Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Pepe finishes off delightfully worked team goal

Nicolas Pepe has opened the scoring for Arsenal against Crystal Palace, keeping our European hopes alive.

We came into today’s game knowing that a win might not even be enough to keep us in the hunt for European football, but the team has come out brightly and is well deserving of their lead.

Tottenham currently trail Aston Villa which will mean that if all things stay the same, we will go into the final match with a chance, and Nicolas Pepe’s finely taken goal has kept our hopes alive.



Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Can the team push on and get a convincing win?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Nicolas Pepe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs