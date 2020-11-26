Video: Pepe fires Arsenal into the lead moments after hitting the bar

Nicolas Pepe has scored the opening goal this evening with a sublime finish to put his Arsenal side in the lead in Molde.

The Norwegian side have played well, causing our side plenty of problems, but they will now have to chase the game.

Moments ago, The Ivory Coast international had hit the crossbar from outside of the box, and he has been got the goal for his hard work this evening.

Nicolas Pépé deserves this goal 👏 A great response from Arsenal's record signing and a great finish to boot. #UEL pic.twitter.com/vWWVG1iVAK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 26, 2020

Will Pepe’s dreadful weekend be the wake-up call he needed to perform this season?

Patrick