Video: Pepe joins the party thanks to Auba’s overhead assist

Nicolas Pepe has joined the party to make it 3-0 to Arsenal, leaving West Brom with a mountain to climb in the second-half.

The Gunners have pretty much killed the game off with their third of the opening half, with Pepe adding to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace.

The Ivory Coast international will be happy to have got his name on the scoresheet having missed the post moments later, although his team-mate did score off the rebound.

This time it was Auba to tee up Pepe to tap home thanks to his overhead effort falling perfectly for Nico.



Did Auba mean to aim for the goal himself?

Patrick