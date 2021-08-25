Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Pepe joins the party thanks to Auba’s overhead assist

Nicolas Pepe has joined the party to make it 3-0 to Arsenal, leaving West Brom with a mountain to climb in the second-half.

The Gunners have pretty much killed the game off with their third of the opening half, with Pepe adding to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace.

The Ivory Coast international will be happy to have got his name on the scoresheet having missed the post moments later, although his team-mate did score off the rebound.

This time it was Auba to tee up Pepe to tap home thanks to his overhead effort falling perfectly for Nico.


