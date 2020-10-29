Arsenal News Latest News

Video – Pepe knocks in Arsenal’s third, this could get silly

After taking 40 minutes to find the back of the net, Arsenal has now scored three in just 1four minutes either side of half time.

This was a wonderful goal from Nicolas Pepe, if only he could do this week in week out in the Premier League.

The Ivorian collected the ball on the edge of the area, went past a defender and wickedly curled it into the top corner.

Words cannot really do it justice, watch the video and see for yourself.

Posted by

Tags Nicolas Pepe

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. speedy says:
    October 29, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    On his weak foot

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs