Video – Pepe, Ozil and Guendouzi put on notice by Arteta

Arsenal got their season off to a flyer with a comfortable win over Fulham this afternoon and it was done without some of the bigger name players starting.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe was on the bench, highest earner Mesut Ozil was not included in the matchday squad and neither was young Matteo Guendouzi.

Naturally, Mikel Arteta was going to be asked about these players and the manager could not have been clearer with his response.

Arteta basically said that the players that were on the bench or left at home have to raise their game and while he never actually referred to any specific player, it was clear who he was talking about.