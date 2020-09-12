Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Pepe, Ozil and Guendouzi put on notice by Arteta

Arsenal got their season off to a flyer with a comfortable win over Fulham this afternoon and it was done without some of the bigger name players starting.

Record signing Nicolas Pepe was on the bench, highest earner Mesut Ozil was not included in the matchday squad and neither was young Matteo Guendouzi.

Naturally, Mikel Arteta was going to be asked about these players and the manager could not have been clearer with his response.

Arteta basically said that the players that were on the bench or left at home have to raise their game and while he never actually referred to any specific player, it was clear who he was talking about.

Tags Matteo Guendouzi Mesut Ozil mikel arteta Nicolas Pepe

  1. Chuxzzy1 says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Balls is all that it takes to succeed💪🏾Man like Arteta..A no nonsense man

    1. Sue says:
      September 12, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      Cojones 😀

  2. BaaH says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    All these negative speculations are unhealthy & pedestrian. Not all players can be fielded in a match. Alot of variables come to play for selection for particular matches. It is most dishonest on some of these Arsenal fans to continously deduce negative reasons for benching some players. It breaks their self esteem. Laca said something to that effect when asked about those speculations out there in the media of his being part of a package to be shipped out for a certain new player. He said most of those yarns were from the Press pple. Pls let’s help our players believe in themselves. I bet a lot of fans would be supprised to see a player like Elneny on the field of play against Fulham. Allow Arteta to do his job without all these unwarranted speculations.

  3. Eddie says:
    September 12, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Everyone will get what’s coming to them…
    If this keeps up, we’re getting into the top four.

    All Arteta has are “his words and his balls ” he won’t break any for any fooooking player on the team

