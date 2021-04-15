Video: Pepe puts Arsenal ahead again against Slavia Prague

Nicolas Pepe has fired Arsenal into the lead for the second-time, and Slavia Prague now have a job to do.

Emile Smith Rowe thought he had opened the scoring inside the opening 15 minutes of play, but the goal was chalked off.

The Gunners were not to be distracted however as Nicolas Pepe was put in by ESR to score from close range, having opened the scoring in last week’s encounter also.

Pepe would not be denied 💫 pic.twitter.com/x7WafsrLxO — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 15, 2021





Pictures courtesy of CBS Sport & RMC Sport

Can we push on and close this out early?

Patrick