Video – Pepe scores a scorcher to put Arsenal 2 up against West Brom

It didn’t take too long for Arsenal to double their lead over West Brom and it looks like they are sending Big Sam down to the Championship today.
But what a strike it was from our very expensive winger Pepe, and we can only hope that he starts scoring these a bit more regularly next season…
I doubt you will see a better goal today, so sit back and watch this one over and over….
Enjoy!
NICOLAS PEPE!! 💥
Arsenal letting off some steam here 😡
Hit with VENOM 😤 pic.twitter.com/9tSCJd1oAQ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2021
And in French…
Quand on pense à Pépé, on pense à ce genre de but… pic.twitter.com/5YQNecZEr3
— Arsenal FR (@Arsenal_FRA) May 9, 2021
If arsenal changes ownership,then pepe will become club’s reliable player