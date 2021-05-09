Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Pepe scores a scorcher to put Arsenal 2 up against West Brom

It didn’t take too long for Arsenal to double their lead over West Brom and it looks like they are sending Big Sam down to the Championship today.

But what a strike it was from our very expensive winger Pepe, and we can only hope that he starts scoring these a bit more regularly next season…

I doubt you will see a better goal today, so sit back and watch this one over and over….
Enjoy!

And in French…

  1. Bashir says:
    May 9, 2021 at 8:19 pm

    If arsenal changes ownership,then pepe will become club’s reliable player

