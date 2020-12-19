Video: Pepe’s penalty levels the scores as Arsenal back in it

Nicolas Pepe has put our side level from the penalty spot after Rob Holding’s own goal had put Everton ahead against Arsenal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles run into the box to win the ball saw him taken down by Aaron Davies, who knew straight away that he was going to be penalised.

Pepe kept his cool to send the Everton goalkeeper the wrong way, and we are very much in this tie.

PEPE KEEPS HIS COOL 🧊 Tom Davis hands the Gunners a great chance from the spot and Nicolas Pepe makes no mistake! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #EVEARS here: https://t.co/HwvGmOu6ZM

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/WcbdRmtECD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2020

Can we finally break our winless streak this evening?

Patrick