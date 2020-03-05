Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Video – Pick Arsenal’s Goal of the month – Balogun cracker against Auba’s scissor kick

Arsenal’s Goal of the Month for February has quite a few excellent entries and I thought that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s scissor kick against Olympiakos was certain to win it, but now having seen the video I’m not so sure, as our very talented youngster Folarin Balogun has also put himself in contention with a couple of brilliant goals for our Under 23 side.

There are also some good goals from the Arsenal Womens team, and interestingly, an eSports goal from our gaming team.

Watch the video yourself and make your choices…

