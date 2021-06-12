Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Pick your favourite from 10 of Aubameyang’s best goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored plenty of impressive goals for Arsenal over the years, so why not take a closer look at some of his better efforts.

The Gabon international’s future has come under the spotlight recently, but all I’m hearing out of the club is that he will be staying with the club, so why not forget about the rumours and enjoy some of his better moments.

Which one was your favourite? Is there any specific goals which you believe should have made the cut?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    June 12, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    All superb, but No.2 will always be my favourite 👌

