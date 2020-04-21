Video: Piers Morgan slams ‘disgraceful’ Ozil’s wage stance

Piers Morgan has gone all-out on Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil live on TV for all to see on his Good Morning Britain morning show, adding to his tweet in which he labelled the star as disgraceful.

The outspoken TV personality is a long-time fan of Arsenal football club, and I for one usually disagree with 99% of his opinions and this one is no different for me.

Morgan has slammed Ozil publicly for his refusal to agree on a 12.5% cut to his wages, while the majority of his team-mates haves accepted the decrease.

Disgraceful, but no surprise – Ozil's been getting £350k-a-week for doing nothing since 2017. https://t.co/VN8gqw9ruj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2020

The presenter added to his Twitter post on today’s edition of GMB, before sharing his own episode onto his social media feed and tells the star to watch and accept the cut.

Arsenal FC’s owners have continually taken profit out of the club, and not given manager’s enough backing in transfer windows, so I don’t feel sorry for the bigwigs who are now going to have to cough up out of their own pockets.

Maybe if the club had kept to their promise of competing with their rivals in the transfer market once the Emirates Stadium was built then I could have an ounce of respect for it, but what would Ozil’s wage cut do other than show his team ethic?

The German signed what will be his last big pay-cheque with Arsenal in 2018, and has every right to the deal that he was offered in his contract. Also as far as we know, the German has asked for a deferral in wages to allow the club pay him at a more suitable time, which he doesn’t have to do.

Ozil also does a lot for charities around the world out of his own pocket, and I’m sorry, but Stan Kroenke and Arsenal are not going to be that hard done-by, especially with the Premier League remaining adamant that the season will get to be completed.

Why should Ozil be forced to part of his contract which the club offered him in the first place if the league is to be completed regardless?

Patrick