Video: Play stopped after Jimenez & Luiz dangerously clash heads

Arsenal and Wolverhampton have had to stop play early into the match after David Luiz and Raul Jimenez have dangerously collided in the box.

Willian took the corner floated into the box, and the Brazilian has flown in at pace before clashing with the Mexican striker.

The game kicked off not long ago, and has now been stopped for longer than had been played, and all hopes will be on both recovering to continue, although if that is possible remains to be seen as of yet.

