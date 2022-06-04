Video Podcast – Every Arsenal Player’s Rating for the 2021/22 season

The Arsenal Cannon – Alfie, Rob and Dan rate the Arsenal Players for the 2021/22 season

Embark on an audible adventure with Daniel Finton, Alfie Culshaw and Rob Worthington as they analyse all of the latest news regarding the Arsenal.

This week, Daniel finally returns after a lengthy spell out, and he and Alfie hash it out regarding each player’s rating for the recently finished season. They discuss the worst, the best, the good, the bad, and of course, the ugly.

