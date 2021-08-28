Video – Poor Aubameyang tries to explain why Arsenal are “not good enough”

Arsenal were outplayed, out-manoeuvred, out-classed and severely humiliated by Man City at the Etihad this afternoon, and now have a rrecord-breaking ZERO points and ZER goals from their first three Premier League games this season.

Pep Guardiola made it 9 wins in a row against Arsenal now, and we haven’t even score one goal in the last five, but the worst thing was that we never loked like we were going to get anything from the game, even before Granit Xhaka got sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge.

So it was left to our captain Aubameyang to face the cameras and talk to the fans after the game, and surprisingly he wasn’t very happy in the slightest.

This is what he had to say….