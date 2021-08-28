Video – Poor Aubameyang tries to explain why Arsenal are “not good enough”

Arsenal were outplayed, out-manoeuvred, out-classed and severely humiliated by Man City at the Etihad this afternoon, and now have a rrecord-breaking ZERO points and ZER goals from their first three Premier League games this season.
Pep Guardiola made it 9 wins in a row against Arsenal now, and we haven’t even score one goal in the last five, but the worst thing was that we never loked like we were going to get anything from the game, even before Granit Xhaka got sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge.
So it was left to our captain Aubameyang to face the cameras and talk to the fans after the game, and surprisingly he wasn’t very happy in the slightest.
This is what he had to say….
What have we spent all this money on?.we could of had a good team if we had got rid of the trouble players and bought right.we haven’t got a right back no decent centre backs.midfield is week and clueless. What on earth was xhaka kept for.😡
Aubamayang is lazy and he is not a leader…I just watched sadio Mane…he was all over the field ..everywhere…out of Laca, and Auba..Laca holds it up better, and runs harder for the team….defensively we are what we pay for and since 5 years or more this is how this greedy ownership destroyed us. Now they spend some money still haven’t cleared out half the first team garbage and their dealer than dead wood. Xhaka is such garbage in no way should he start much less be captain..Mari Holding Chambers Bellerin Al nanny kolacrapic AMN Soares…YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR..OR NOT!!
And then you want a miracle from Arteta , you wanted him so bad?..Truth is a Top Flight manager wants millions and he wants guaranteed investment to win..THATS WHY YOU PLAY..WHY YOU MANAGE..not us we have the krumke,s…..as in very little crumbs could care less about winning and never have cared…just suck us dry and leave us in the Championship. This team will never be the same until they sell this team until then every week is going to be like suffering a horrific death
It’s alleged that Guendouzi said to Brighton “he and his teammates earn so much more than they ever will”. We pay well enough that we find it difficult to offload players due to high wages. ! Our backup defenders. Get more money than mains defenders of may so called smaller clubs. But they put in more heat and effort on pitch that Whats seen in last 3 games. From our players.
I saw only 1st two goals today. Championship players will put in better effort to clear those crosses. There was no effort. There are something’s money can’t buy. Pride and passion to win or determination not to loose is not there.
If Saliba can’t get into the team ahead of Kolasinac, why on earth was he bought.
Great player, probably a great guy
Horrific captain!
We saw smith rushing on to Enderson and putting him under spot of bother.
This used to be Auba’s trademark. Have seen him scoring 2-3 such goals in past. Everyone says he had issues. On personal front last year. Personally issues leading to sharpness dropping is understandable. But haven’t seen chasing the ball the way he used to. He doesn’t run with energy and passion any more.
Not just captain, he is not the same forward we knew once.
At this point I think the team needs external help, someone to remind the players how prideful it is to wear the badge but it’s a sad one
True. So called relegation contenders go to matches knowing that they are underdogs in a match against title contenders. But still believe that upsets happens and may be today is that day.
Unfortunately, there seem be “conviction” among our players that not only we are supposed to lose, we also have no right of dreaming that we can also upset such teams like city
If these players are still playing for their manager,I dread to see what will happen when they down tools!!