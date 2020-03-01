Video – Portsmouth v Arsenal a trip down memory lane and this season games

Portsmouth v Arsenal is a game with history and fan passion

This video takes a look at the last Portsmouth v Arsenal clash, the journey to previous FA Cup glory for each team and how they have got to this point this season.

The FA Cup may not have the lustre it once had but for Arsenal fans, it is the one competition they rule supreme in, no other clubs has won the FA Cup as many time as the Gunners.

It also represents the last chance of silverware this season and most likely the only route into European competition next season.

This video comes courtesy of the official Emirates FA Cup Youtube channel.

Watch more videos here