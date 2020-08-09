Video: Premier League star causes uproar as he is captured hinting at Arsenal move

Wilfried Zaha has caused uproar amongst Crystal Palace fans by going along with a joke whilst out clubbing, by pointing at a sign which says ‘Zaha to Arsenal’.

The Gunners failed in a move to sign the Ivory Coast international last summer, with the club opting to splash the cash on Nicolas Pepe instead, but the player has made no secret of his desire to play for a bigger club, telling BBC Africa that he was disappointed when his move to Arsenal failed to materialise.

The 27 year-old still has his best years ahead of him you would think, but unfortunately I struggle to believe that Arsenal would be able to justify spending the fee needed to sign Zaha, when other areas of our team need to be prioritised.

Whether our side are willing to pay the fee or not, Zaha has failed to pour water on the links with our side.

Would Zaha be a regular starter at Arsenal with Willian, Pepe, Aubz, Saka, Martinelli and Lacazette available?

Patrick