Video Preview – Conti Cup or Bust…. Can Arsenal get revenge on Chelsea Women in Sunday’s Cup Final

Conti Cup or Bust. Michelle, Lotte and Martin discuss Arsenal v Chelsea Women ahead of Cup clash by Michelle

Just Arsenal are collaborating with Dublin Arsenal producing opinion pieces covering Arsenal Women pre-match, post-match and everything in between.

The podcast ‘Beyond the Last Man’ is published by Martin from Dublin Arsenal and in today’s ‘Conti Cup or Bust!’ podcast Martin, Lotte and myself (Michelle) got together to review last week’s defeat to Chelsea in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup and Arsenal Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final.

Lotte has her face paints and new flag at the ready for Selhurst Park on Sunday! And we really hope it doesn’t come down to lack of clinical finishing again. With BELIEF our Gunners can do this!

Hope you enjoy it!

COYGW!! Our Gunners CAN do this!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….