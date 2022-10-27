Video: PSV punish Arsenal with early second-half strike

PSV have opened the scoring against Arsenal early into the second-half of their Europa League group clash in Holland.

It was an eventful opening 45 minutes, with the home side finding the net on two occasions, but both times they were deemed to be offside in the build-up.

We were not so lucky this time around however, with Joey Veerman’s left-footed effort beating Aaron Ramsdale to put his side 1-0 up.

It always looked likely ✅ A wonderful PSV move is finished beautifully by Joey Veerman 👏 Arsenal have some work to do 😮‍💨#UEL pic.twitter.com/zLlFxqFlrs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2022

We had started the new half brightly, but unfortunately we find ourselves on the wrong side of the opening goal, but there is plenty of time for us to get the one point we need to clinch top spot in the group.

Patrick