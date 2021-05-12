Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Pulisic thinks he’s equalised but the computer says no

Arsenal have invited pressure in the second half as they try to defend their one goal lead, but Chelsea have been getting closer and closer with every attack but keep ending up getting frustrated.

After an hour Christian Pulisic bundled a Mason Mount corner into the net but was obviously riuled offside, although I’m not sure why VAR should have been involved as it was so clear cut.

So carry on keeping them out Arsenal!

