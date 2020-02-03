Without Ozil Arsenal has no spark claims Steve Nicol on ESPN.

Mesut Ozil has come in for criticism for his performance against Burnley yesterday, however, ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has expressed sympathy for the German playmaker.

Nicol concluded that the reason for Ozil being substituted was because the game was becoming too physical for him and once he had been benched it left the Gunners lacking in any real creative spark.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with his opinion and I am sure there will be many on both sides, it was still an insightful viewpoint.

This video comes from the official ESPN Youtube channel.

