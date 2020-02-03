Without Ozil Arsenal has no spark claims Steve Nicol on ESPN.
Mesut Ozil has come in for criticism for his performance against Burnley yesterday, however, ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has expressed sympathy for the German playmaker.
Nicol concluded that the reason for Ozil being substituted was because the game was becoming too physical for him and once he had been benched it left the Gunners lacking in any real creative spark.
Whether one agrees or disagrees with his opinion and I am sure there will be many on both sides, it was still an insightful viewpoint.
This video comes from the official ESPN Youtube channel.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
2 season ago we lost our most creative midfield cazorla last season we lost our best goal scoring midfielder ramsey and we have replaced them with 2 championship level players in guendouzi and willock who is making this decisions Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are our only premier league level midfielders that we have
We are in trouble if you think xhaka is a prem player, your other two accusations are thoughtless, Willock and Gouendouzi are very promising youngsters and for their age are performing great. Try and appreciate young players are growing into and learning. Dint be short sighted, we have a really talented bun h of young players, that are going to be in this team for a few years.
It baffles me how often we’re still discussing a player that retired 3 years ago.
With or without Ozil we have lost our spark.