Video – Pundit compares Arteta’s management style to that of Jose Mourinho

Don Hutchison has compared Mikel Arteta’s management style to that of Jose Mourinho and says he prefers the former Man Utd’s managers method.

Mourinho and Arteta manage two of the biggest teams in London and they have seen their respective teams struggle this season.

Both sides started this campaign hoping to end this season inside the Champions League places.

However, this has been a tough one for them, with Spurs closer to the top four and Arsenal still a long way from earning a Champions League spot.

Arsenal lost their last game against Liverpool and Arteta accepted responsibility for his team’s poor performance afterwards.

Mourinho’s team was held to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at the weekend and the Portuguese blamed his players for their poor showing.

Hutchison is impressed that Arteta doesn’t like pushing his players under the bus, but says he would still prefer Mourinho’s approach to management.