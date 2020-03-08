Video – Pundit gives a brutal assessment of Arsenal win over West Ham

Pundit not too kind to Arsenal despite beating West Ham 1-0 at the Emirates yesterday.

It seems that even though Arsenal won and collected an invaluable three points, ESPN pundit Steve Nicol was not impressed with Mikel Arteta’s men on Saturday afternoon in North London.

The former Liverpool player has basically branded Arsenal a mid-table team full of average players apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It was not the best performance yesterday but it was a win and I feel that Nicol is being harsh for the sake of it.

This video comes courtesy of ESPN FC Youtube channel.

