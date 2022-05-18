Gabriel Agbonlahor is usually the last person to come out in defence of Arsenal Football Club, but he has told TalkSport listeners that we have ‘overachieved’ by even coming close to the top-four this season.

🔨 “I’ve seen a lot of pundits trying to hammer #AFC for a disappointing season.” 👀 “Arsenal have overachieved! Looking at #THFC, they have two world-class players in Kane and Son. Arsenal have zero!”@Ga11Agbon believes Arsenal have ‘overachieved’ with their players 🔴 pic.twitter.com/uipbGhZYtM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 18, 2022

Before the season started, very few people touted us for a top-four finish, and by the end of August some of us had worries we could well be dragged into a relegation battle. Fast forward to January, and you have to say that we let the ball slip by not bringing in some key players to bolster our central defence, central midfield or attack, and that ultimately hampered us.

With what we had at our exposal however, we definitely have overachieved, which makes you wonder why the manager is getting so much stick. I personally think he has done a good job with what he has, but he has to also shoulder blame for his role in allowing players to leave without replacing them, as I struggle to believe he wasn’t involved in managing the size of the squad.

All things considered, do you believe we have overachieved this season?

Patrick

