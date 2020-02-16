Video – Pundit unusually positive following Arsenal’s impressive 4-0 demolition of Newcastle

ESPN pundit Craig Burley gives his reaction to Arsenal’s win over Newcastle today.

Craig Burley is usually rather negative about Arsenal but on this occasion, he had some good things to say about the club and Mikel Arteta in particular.

It is not all praise and he was rather pragmatic but considering how negative he and his fellow pundits have been about Arsenal all season long it was a good change today.

That is not to say he has been wrong about Arsenal this season because for the most part, he has not but in all fairness, he did not pick holes in the result and was fair and balanced I believe.

Have a watch and let us know in the comments if you think Burley gets it about right.

This video is courtesy of ESPN FC via their Youtube channel.

