Video – Pundits analyse Arsenal win over Leeds United in FA Cup

Pundits discuss the difference that Mikel Arteta made last night.

Pundits react to the win over Leeds United and how things changed after half time.

There was not universal agreement on the Mikel Arteta impact and they were not overly impressed with the players, in fact, they were quite damning in some respects.

The ESPN panel of Craig Burley, Dan Thomas, Don Hutchison and Steve Nicol make some harsh points to be fair, though it must be pointed out that at least one pundit was more positive than the others.

To say they were underwhelmed is a bit of an understatement and they are worth listening to, this is not about them attacking Arsenal, more about highlighting the problems that Arteta still faces.

