Video: Pundits declare where Arsenal are profiting from promoting youth

Just before today’s kick-off, the hosts at BT Sport were discussing Arsenal’s impressive young talents, and Martin Keown and Freddie Ljungberg divulged their opinions.

Bukayo Saka was nominated as London’s Young Player of the Year this week, while Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as the next youngster to breakthrough into the first-team from the youth system.

Joe Willock is another who is enjoying first-team football at present (albeit on loan elsewhere in the division), but the players coming through clearly show that the club is doing something right with their academy.

Will Arsenal’s academy graduates be taking over much of the England team in years to come?

