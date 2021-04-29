Video: Pundits declare where Arsenal are profiting from promoting youth

Just before today’s kick-off, the hosts at BT Sport were discussing Arsenal’s impressive young talents, and Martin Keown and Freddie Ljungberg divulged their opinions.

Bukayo Saka was nominated as London’s Young Player of the Year this week, while Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as the next youngster to breakthrough into the first-team from the youth system.

Joe Willock is another who is enjoying first-team football at present (albeit on loan elsewhere in the division), but the players coming through clearly show that the club is doing something right with their academy.

"I think it's important for Arsenal that the young ones can see the pathway." Freddie Ljungberg and Martin Keown look at Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka as shining examples of what the Gunners are doing right with their youngsters 📈 pic.twitter.com/snvdQ3QPzW — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2021

Will Arsenal’s academy graduates be taking over much of the England team in years to come?

Patrick