Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, and the TalkSPORT pundits were discussing his potential signing.

The Ukraine international is believed to be earmarked as a back-up to Kieran Tierney at left-back, but has been tipped for a central midfield role also, having operated in both positions previously.

Adrian Durham and Darren Ambrose discussed the type of impact that they believed he could have if he was to complete his move from the Etihad, with the latter claiming that Zinchenko would be an upgrade whether helping out at left-back or in midfield.

🤷🏽‍♂️ 𝗔𝗗: “I just don’t see how Zinchenko helps Arsenal get to where they want to be!” 👀 𝗗𝗔: “I disagree…” 🔥 “I think it could be one of the signings of the summer!” Darren Ambrose with a 𝗕𝗜𝗚 claim on Arsenal’s potential signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZN0WzNDYBU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 16, 2022

It seems as if he will be signed to take up a role in midfield, whilst the option to drop him in at left-back will be a back-up option. I’ve always liked what he has brought for City despite playing a limited role, and always thought he had more to give than he was allowed to under Pep. I’ll be more than happy for him to get that chance in north London.

Patrick