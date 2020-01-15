Video – pundits discuss how Arsenal will cope without Aubameyang

Pundits give their opinions on Arsenal coping without Aubameyang goals.

Ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got sent off at Crystal Palace at the weekend much of the talk has been about what Arsenal will do to cover his goals.

ESPN pundits Ian Darke, Craig Burley, Dan Thomas and Steve Nicol have their say and there are some mixed views.

As an example, Burley does not see it as a major issue, he reckons that Alexandre Lacazette will step up and that it is not the end of the world losing Auba for just three games. By contrast, Nicol calls it disastrous.

This video comes courtesy of ESPN FC on YouTube.

