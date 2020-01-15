Video – pundits discuss how Arsenal will cope without Aubameyang

Pundits give their opinions on Arsenal coping without Aubameyang goals.
Ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got sent off at Crystal Palace at the weekend much of the talk has been about what Arsenal will do to cover his goals.
ESPN pundits Ian Darke, Craig Burley, Dan Thomas and Steve Nicol have their say and there are some mixed views.
As an example, Burley does not see it as a major issue, he reckons that Alexandre Lacazette will step up and that it is not the end of the world losing Auba for just three games. By contrast, Nicol calls it disastrous.
This video comes courtesy of ESPN FC on YouTube.
45% of goals scored are through luck.
45% of goals scored are defender errors.
Get 5 shots on target per half and luck and defender errors will do the rest.
I don’t know where you got those stats from but it’s not that simple
Lacazette,Martinelli and Pepe will do just fine. All capable of scoring and other players too
Going on form, I only have confidence in Martinelli. Like Auba, he won’t get many chances either, because he’ll have to be defending as well.
We haven’t lost in our last three games, so what is he on about saying that we’re still losing. We’ve only started out under Arteta, already there’s been some marked improvement in our defending, which, is shocking that these guys haven’t touched upon. Shape is a little bit better they said, it’s a whole lot better, compared to what it was – to what it is, we’re talking stratospheres in difference, and Arteta’s only just arrived.
Come on ESPN, stop being lazy and show us why you guys are pundits. I watched M Upson on Joe website with another player, telling me exactly why Aguero is such a top player, and if you didn’t know beforehand that Upson was a defender/pro, it was crystal clear when he spoke about Aguero. I’ve heard loads of pundits big up talents, but the way Upson put it across, it reminded me that us fans were never players.
They said that Arteta is a long-term signing. Look at how these guys talk after a handful of games, despite some improvement. It’s because of yokels like this lot that our fans turn nasty, but then the media will have a go at our fan base, a charade, as though they’ve had no hand in the matter.
I think it won’t that easy. Auba is not just our leading goal scorer , he is our club captain. Laczette needs to step up or we will be in great trouble.
Many have raved about our horrendous defense, yes, defense is weak. But our attack and midifield are lacking as well. We are not scoring enough. In fact, we’ve scored less than Leicester, United, Chelsea, Spurs and WOLVES. Aston Villa has scored only 1 less and Southampton 2 less than us. That is atrocious!