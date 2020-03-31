Video – Pundits discuss how the season could possibly be finished

ESPN pundits go through a specific scenario on how the season can be completed

One subject that is dominating all Arsenal fans thoughts is not whether they will finish top five or which player will be bought but when and how will the season be completed, if at all.

ESPN pundits Mark Ogden, Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discussed a report that claimed the Premier League is considering moving all teams and staff to a location like St. George’s Park, and finishing the season there.

Sounds crazy and not sure how that would look but it is an idea I suppose.

