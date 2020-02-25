Video – Pundits discuss the Arteta effect and end of season run in

Pundits analyse Arsenal win over Everton, Arteta and remaining Premier League games.

ESPN FC pundits Steve Nicol and Alejandro Moreno have discussed Arsenal and what we can expect from them for the rest of the season.

I actually found this a bit of a contradictory video, to be honest. I will not give any spoilers but the pair seemed to say one thing and then in the next breath the total opposite.

I got the feeling that they were desperate to be negative but struggled to find the justification to do so.

Have a watch for yourselves and let us know in the comments what you thought of this particular video. Your feedback will be interesting.

