Video – Pundits discuss the chances of Aubameyang staying at Arsenal

Will Arsenal be able to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract situation is fast becoming the most discussed issue involving Arsenal and ESPN pundits Steve Nicol and Gab Marcotti have had their say.

Aubameyang has proven how valuable he is but there are so many strands to his current contract situation that it is easy to make valid points on all sides of the debate.

This video comes courtesy of ESPN UK via their official Youtube channel and it is certainly an interesting watch.

