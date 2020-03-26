Video – Pundits discuss the strength of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang position

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in a very good position to determine his future claims ESPN pundit Julien Laurens.

The Gabonese hitman’s future is set to be sorted out once and for all this summer, however, Laurens did not just discuss what Auba may or may not do, he also revealed the truth behind the Man Utd rumours and who Arsenal could bring in as a replacement for last seasons Golden Boot Winner.

Laurens gives an interesting point of view and if what he says about United’s reported interest in Aubamayeng is true then it is also a very revealing video.

This video comes courtesy of ESPN FC via their official Youtube Channel.

Watch more videos here.