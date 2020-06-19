Video – Pundits discuss whether Mesut Ozil has a future at Arsenal

Even though Mesut Ozil did not play against Manchester City on Wednesday evening he has somehow found himself being discussed as much as David Luiz who single handily ruined any chance Arsenal had of getting anything from the game at the Etihad.

It is obviously a huge talking point when the clubs highest paid earner cannot make a 20 man matchday squad against the reigning Premier League champions and is not injured.

ESPN FC pundit’s Gab Marcotti, Julien Laurens and Mark Ogden have all had their say on the mercurial German playmaker and they make some very interesting points.

The video is only about eight minutes long and is worth a watch to get an idea of what is being said outside the Arsenal bubble.

This video comes courtesy of ESPN UK official Youtube channel.