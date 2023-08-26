Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Quickfire double turns Arsenal’s deficit into a 2-1 lead

Arsenal had trailed for almost 70 minutes against Fulham FC at the Emirates this afternoon, but with a matter of moments, we now find ourselves ahead.

A fine run from substitute Fabio Vieira saw a frustrated Tete make a reckless slide tackle in his own box to give away the initial penalty, which Bukayo Saka stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way. While we could barely contain ourselves from the equaliser, we soon found ourselves thrust into the lead by another sub’s fine work when Eddie Nketiah smashed it home.



We finally look on course for the victory after a long-time trailing, with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining on the clock.

