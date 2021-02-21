Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Raheem Sterling punishes Arsenal early to open the scoring

Manchester City have taken the early lead over Arsenal thanks to Raheem Sterling.

It was an uncharacteristic headed goal for the England international, who leapt from the six yard box to meet Bernardo Silva’s cross.

The Gunners will now have a big job to do to get themselves back into this, while you could be forgiven for fearing that this could be a tough watch after only minutes of the clash.



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & DAZN

Will Arteta have be able to calm his side’s nerves after a shaky start?

