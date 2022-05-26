Video – Ramsdale AND Leno nominated for EPL Save of the Season..

So now that the 2021/22 Premier League Season is over it’s time for everyone to assess the best and the worst points of this campaign.

To start win we have the EPL Save of the season, which unusually features two goalkeepers from the same club, our beloved Arsenal.

There have been many brilliant saves this season, including Leno’s, which you will see on the below video, but for Arsenal fans I doubt that anyone could beat Ramsdale’s save from Jamie Vardy in our crucial game against Leicester.

Enjoy the video, and details on how to vote are shown at the end…

