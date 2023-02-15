Video: Ramsdale gets lobbed by Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant finish

Kevin De Bruyne has put Manchester City ahead after latching onto Takehiro Tomiyasu’s weak back-pass, leaving Arsenal trailing 25 minutes into the match.

The Gunners had started well in possession, but the best chances had come at the other end of the pitch initially. Just as things had seemed to be turning our way on that front, Eddie Nketiah’s glancing header was sent wide of the post from close-range, and his failure to hit the target has been swiftly punished.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE What a finish 🔥 Manchester City take the lead 🔵 pic.twitter.com/OAeD4nLW7z — 3 At The Back (@3attheback_fc) February 15, 2023

Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

There has been plenty of positives from our efforts so far, so I’m not ruling out a resurgence, but we definitely have our work cut out here.

Patrick