Video: Ramsdale & Holding risk Arteta’s wrath after I Have Never feature

Arsenal pair Rob Holding and Aaron Ramsdale spoke to Sky Sports this week to play a game of I Have Never, and risked upsetting the boss Mikel Arteta by revealing he was embarrassed by team-mate Bukayo Saka.

The duo answered a mixed range of questions, from being starstruck by celebrities to playing in attack. When asked if either had been nutmegged by Saka specifically, Ramsdale popped up to reveal a training practice where he had seen the boss Arteta nutmegged twice by our young buck Saka, who revelled in his manager’s embarrassment.

It’s really refreshing to see our stars talk in a less serious scenario, but if Holding really can finish as he thinks he should, maybe he is overdue a run in attack.

Patrick