Video: Rapid Vienna clinch at hope with a goal back

Rapid Vienna have pulled a goal back, bringing the score to 3-1 to Arsenal.

Kohya Kitagawa has spared his teammates blushes after he failed to score past the defender who stood blocking the goal, only for KK to score past a number of players.

Rapid have been on the backfoot for much of the game, but so far this half the Gunners appear to have taken their foot off the gas pedal.

Is it time to bring on the younger players to give them minutes, or will these players turn it on as they look to seal top place in the group in style?

