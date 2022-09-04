Video: Rashford adds his second to all-but seal Man United’s win

Marcus Rashford has tapped home the fourth goal of the game as Manchester move 3-1 up over Arsenal.

The Gunners had more than their fair share of possession in the first-half, and could arguably have been the better side overall, but thanks to a soft VAR decision we were denied the opening goal, only to end up trailing at the break.

We weren’t to be downbeat coming out in the second-half however, but despite Bukayo Saka getting us level, we have since seen our side undone by two Rashford goals.

His second one here couldn’t have been much easier for him, after Christian Eriksen was found running beyond our defence to leave us completely exposed, laying it off to Marcus to tap it home.

The simplest goal Rashford will score all season! 💥 Eriksen makes a great run through the middle and finds himself all alone in who squares it to Rashford! — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Patrick