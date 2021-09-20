Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Re-live Martin Odegaard’s perfect free-kick winner against Burnley from every angle

Martin Odegaard secured all three points for Arsenal this weekend with a perfectly taken free-kick, judging the height and weight of the ball amazingly to defeat Burnley.

The Gunners made it two consecutive league wins on the bounce this weekend when defeating the Clarets at Turf Moor on Saturday, and while it was a extremely tough physical battle throughout, the below goal was the difference-maker come the final whistle.

Will the Norwegian be staking a claim to be our regular first-choice free-kick taker from now on?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Burnley Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs