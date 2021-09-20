Video: Re-live Martin Odegaard’s perfect free-kick winner against Burnley from every angle

Martin Odegaard secured all three points for Arsenal this weekend with a perfectly taken free-kick, judging the height and weight of the ball amazingly to defeat Burnley.

The Gunners made it two consecutive league wins on the bounce this weekend when defeating the Clarets at Turf Moor on Saturday, and while it was a extremely tough physical battle throughout, the below goal was the difference-maker come the final whistle.

📐 From 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 angle… MØ bending it straight into the top corner! 🎯 #BURARS pic.twitter.com/EyG0al4ysu — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 19, 2021

Will the Norwegian be staking a claim to be our regular first-choice free-kick taker from now on?

